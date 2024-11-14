LIVE and LOCAL: Senator Jon Ossoff talks to Toni & Tony about $2.5 mil dollars going to Spelman

President Biden Holds Campaign Rally In Atlanta Area ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 9: Senator Jon Ossoff (GA-D) speaks at a campaign event for President Joe Biden at Pullman Yards on March 9, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. President Biden and Former president Donald Trump are both campaigning in Georgia today ahead of the Primary election voting taking place on Tuesday. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) (Megan Varner/Getty Images)

(Atlanta, GA) - Sen. Ossoff, a member of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee, announced he is delivering $2.5 million in Federal resources to help establish a new Strategic and Security Studies Center at Spelman College, which will be affiliated with Spelman’s Center of Excellence for Black Women in STEM.

Sen. Ossoff also announced he is delivering Federal resources through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to help hire licensed mental health providers that will better support students in Fulton and Gwinnett Counties.