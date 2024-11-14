LIVE and LOCAL: Senator Jon Ossoff talks to Toni & Tony about $2.5 mil dollars going to Spelman

(Atlanta, GA) - Sen. Ossoff, a member of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee, announced he is delivering $2.5 million in Federal resources to help establish a new Strategic and Security Studies Center at Spelman College, which will be affiliated with Spelman’s Center of Excellence for Black Women in STEM.
Sen. Ossoff also announced he is delivering Federal resources through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to help hire licensed mental health providers that will better support students in Fulton and Gwinnett Counties.