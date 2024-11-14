LIVE and LOCAL: Jonesboro High School Marching Band shares big news with Toni & Tony

Local Band Headed to NY for the Macy’s Parade and London

By Toni & Tony in the Morning

Jonesboro High School’s marching band has made some pretty big appearances with being featured in a Super Bowl commercial with Usher and the special guests of First Lady Jill Biden for the Easter Egg Roll at the White House. But what they have coming up is pretty epic too! Hit play to get the full scoop on the big news they shared about heading to New York for the Thanksgiving Macy’s Day Parade and London.

