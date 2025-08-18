{Listen} You won’t believe what Dru Hill song 112 turned down

Did You Know: Justin Timberlake’s hit Rock Your Body was originally written for Michael Jackson, but he didn’t want it.

**Kanye West’s Gold Digger was initially offered to Shawwna.

** Rihanna’s Umbrella was supposed to be Britney Spears’ song, but she passed on it.

**Kelly Clarkson’s smash Since You’ve Been Gone was intended for Pink.

**Telephone by Lady Gaga and Beyonce was written for Britney Spears.

**Britney Spears’ debut smash Baby, one more time made its rounds from Janet to TLC before it landed in her lap.

