{Listen} Toni Moore says being trapped in an elevator is not for the weak after hour long ordeal

Industry estimates suggest that only one of every 100,000 elevator rides gets stuck. Toni Moore says that’s cap. lol
In the unlikely event of an elevator malfunction:
- Stay calm
- Use the emergency features: Elevators have emergency buttons and/or phone systems to notify the operators of trouble. Some even have two-way video and text features to facilitate communication.
- Stay away from the doors: Staying close to the elevator doors puts you at risk if they open suddenly. It is safer to move to the other side of the elevator.
- Don’t try to open the doors and DON’T jump up and down