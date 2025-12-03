{Listen} Toni Moore says being trapped in an elevator is not for the weak after hour long ordeal

Toni gets stuck in elevator
By Toni & Tony in the Morning

Industry estimates suggest that only one of every 100,000 elevator rides gets stuck. Toni Moore says that’s cap. lol

In the unlikely event of an elevator malfunction:

  • Stay calm
  • Use the emergency features: Elevators have emergency buttons and/or phone systems to notify the operators of trouble. Some even have two-way video and text features to facilitate communication.
  • Stay away from the doors: Staying close to the elevator doors puts you at risk if they open suddenly. It is safer to move to the other side of the elevator.
  • Don’t try to open the doors and DON’T jump up and down
0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta’s Best R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!