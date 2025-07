{Listen} Tisha Campbell and Wendy Raquel Robinson talk to Toni and Tony about their new movie & more

It’s giving resilience, power and black excellence with Tisha Campbell and Wendy Raquel Robinson.

Two of Hollywood’s most notable talked to Toni and Tony about “Operation: Aunties”, being black in Hollywood and why that story about Tisha Campbell’s last $21 dollars is so powerful in Pt. I!