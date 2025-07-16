{Listen} Car used in Beyonce theft found, 911 call released

Suspected vehicle in Beyoncé music theft
By Toni & Tony in the Morning

Beyonce’s choreographer Christopher Grant told authorities that he was tracking his laptop; which we think it’s safe to say is what helped them find the car used in the Beyonce theft that occurred two days before she prepared to make history at Mercedes Benz stadium in Atlanta.

On the 911 call grant is heard saying that he stopped for food when someone broke into his car. Take a listen!

Beyonce hasn’t released a statement, and the suspect is still at large.

The car belongs to a woman who uses it for private rental services. She didn’t want to be identified but says she’s hoping they catch the individual.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta’s Best R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!