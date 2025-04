Young Scooter (Kenneth Edward Bailey) died on his 39th birthday after a suspected swatting incident led police to a home on William Nye Drive where he was at.

But now, police are trying to identify the woman who called 911 and left the message that triggered the encounter.

The woman told the 911 operator that a woman was naked and being dragged out of the house in a dispute over drugs and that she was bleeding profusely. However, when police arrived none of that was happening.

Take a listen!