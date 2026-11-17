Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother accused of killing her three young children in 2023, is scheduled to face a second murder trial starting March 29, 2027.
Key Details of the Case:
- The Retrial: A judge set the new trial date after her first six-week trial ended in a mistrial in September 2026 due to a deadlocked, hung jury (which had deliberated after hearing the defense and prosecution arguments).
- The Defense: Clancy’s defense has argued that she was suffering from severe postpartum psychosis at the time of the deaths.
- The Charges: She faces three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of her children, Cora (5), Dawson (3), and Callan (8 months)