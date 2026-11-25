Lily James during an interview and portraiture session for 'The Liberation' during the 70th BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 11, 2026, in London, England. (Carlo Paloni/Getty Images for ABA)

Lily James has found her next part.

The actress is set to star in and produce a film adaptation of Lucy Foley's bestselling novel The Hunting Party, ABC Audio has learned.

The thriller novel follows "a group of old Oxford friends whose holiday reunion at a remote hunting lodge turns deadly when a blizzard leaves them snowbound—and one of them is found murdered," according to an official description.

There is currently no writer or director attached to the film.

James will produce, while Gala Gordon will co-produce for the company Parodos. Molly Sims is also set to produce, and Gaby McCormick will co-produce for the company Something Happy Productions.

Foley, who has sold over 12 million copies of her books worldwide, will executive produce the film.

The Hunting Party was published in December 2018. Two of Foley's other novels, The Paris Apartment and The Midnight Feast, have been optioned for development but neither have been adapted for the screen.

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