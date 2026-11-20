Lili Reinhart attends the Los Angeles special screening of 'The Love Hypothesis' at The Culver Theater on Sept. 22, 2026, in Culver City, California. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Lili Reinhart is looking to join the upcoming Polly Pocket film.

The actress is in talks to star in and executive produce Mattel Studios and Amazon MGM Studios' live-action film based on the popular toy brand, ABC Audio has learned.

Lily Collins was first attached to star as the titular tiny doll but has since departed from the role due to a scheduling conflict. She remains involved as an executive producer on the film.

Clea DuVall will direct the movie from a script by Freakier Friday writers Jordan Weiss and Dan Brier. Reese Witherspoon's company Hello Sunshine produces the film.

Lena Dunham was previously attached to write and direct this Polly Pocket live-action film adaptation. She revealed in a July 2024 interview with The New Yorker that she was no longer working on the project.

Polly Pocket was first introduced in 1989. A press release from Mattel describes the toy as "a trailblazer of tiny collectibles and the original micro-scale doll and accessories line."

Mattel reintroduced the toy in 2018 with new products that pay homage to its origins and popularity in the '90s. Polly Pocket's world can also be explored through animated TV and YouTube content aimed at children today.

A full-length animated Polly Pocket film, called PollyWorld, was released in 2006 from Universal Studios. The movie aired on Nickelodeon and was later released on DVD. It was the third Polly Pocket animated film, following Polly Pocket: Lunar Eclipse and Polly Pocket 2: Cool at the Pocket Plaza, but remains the only full-length movie based on the Polly Pocket toy franchise.

Reinhart is known for her breakout role as Betty Cooper on The CW's Riverdale. She recently starred in the film adaptation of Ali Hazelwood's popular novel The Love Hypothesis for Amazon MGM Studios.

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