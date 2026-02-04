Lil Jon’s son, DJ Young Slade, is missing

The Milton Police Department put out a missing person alert Tuesday, saying 28-year-old Nathan Murray Smith -- ran out of his home naked and hasn’t been seen since. Authorities say he doesn’t have a phone and may be disoriented.

He was last seen in the area at 6 a.m. yesterday in the vicinity of Baldwin Dr./Mayfield Rd. in Milton.

Family and friends are concerned for his safety. Anyone with information please call 678-297-6300 or send an email to Detective Sarah Moore at sarah.moore@miltonga.gov.