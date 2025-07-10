LiAngelo Ball says he’s not bothered by people’s reactions to his divorce

LiAngelo Ball (R) and guest at the BET Awards 2025 held at the Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

LiAngeloBall says he’s not bothered by people’s reaction to his divorce.

Gelo filed for divorce one month after tying the knot and just days after his soon to be wife Rashida announced that she was pregnant with his 3rd child.

The “Tweaker” rapper told Billboard people don’t walk in his shoes and therefore he doesn’t care.

“When people conversate about my personal life, it don’t touch me or bother me too much. Like I see it, of course, because you know, everybody got a phone, but it don’t rub me the wrong way or nothing because nobody really go through what I go through every day. You not me, for real. So, it don’t mean sh–, for real.”