LiAngelo Ball says he’s not bothered by people’s reactions to his divorce

LiAngeloBall says he’s not bothered by people’s reaction to his divorce.
Gelo filed for divorce one month after tying the knot and just days after his soon to be wife Rashida announced that she was pregnant with his 3rd child.
The “Tweaker” rapper told Billboard people don’t walk in his shoes and therefore he doesn’t care.
“When people conversate about my personal life, it don’t touch me or bother me too much. Like I see it, of course, because you know, everybody got a phone, but it don’t rub me the wrong way or nothing because nobody really go through what I go through every day. You not me, for real. So, it don’t mean sh–, for real.”