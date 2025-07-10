LiAngelo Ball says he’s not bothered by people’s reactions to his divorce

Gelo Ball LiAngelo Ball (R) and guest at the BET Awards 2025 held at the Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
By Toni & Tony in the Morning

LiAngeloBall says he’s not bothered by people’s reaction to his divorce.

Gelo filed for divorce one month after tying the knot and just days after his soon to be wife Rashida announced that she was pregnant with his 3rd child.

The “Tweaker” rapper told Billboard people don’t walk in his shoes and therefore he doesn’t care.

“When people conversate about my personal life, it don’t touch me or bother me too much. Like I see it, of course, because you know, everybody got a phone, but it don’t rub me the wrong way or nothing because nobody really go through what I go through every day. You not me, for real. So, it don’t mean sh–, for real.”

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta’s Best R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!