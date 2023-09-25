Let's dance! With WGA strike deal, 'Dancing with the Stars' will debut as scheduled Tuesday night

With the Writers Guild of America agreement in place, ABC is moving ahead with season 32 of Dancing with the Stars as scheduled for Tuesday, September 26.

The producers behind the reality competition had been making postponement plans, as picketers had been gathering at rehearsal facilities. Last week competitor Matt Walsh announced a pause in his participation in light of the ongoing strikes.

SAG-AFTRA subsequently issued a statement clearing the performers for the show, but it was the tentative deal struck between negotiators for the WGA and the AMPTP, the group that represents the studios, that apparently cleared the way for the show to proceed.

What's more, reps for The Hangover vet Walsh say he will also be strapping on his dancing shoes for the premiere, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET, and will be simulcast live on Disney+.

