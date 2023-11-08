Leslie Odom Jr., Luke Evans and more take the stage in trailer to 'Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas'

Fans who are mostly familiar with Hannah Waddingham's Emmy-winning work on Ted Lasso may have their jaws dropped by the brand-new trailer of her upcoming Apple TV+ special Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas.

In short, there's no shame in the Game of Thrones' Shame Nun's singing game: She slays.

As proof, you can check out Hannah's lively performance of "What Christmas Means to Me," which just debuted as a single, and watch the trailer, which reveals Hannah will take the stage with Sam Ryder, Luke Evans, Leslie Odom Jr., Phil Dunster and more special guests.

The streaming service teases, "Recorded live at The Coliseum in London, one of London's oldest and most beautiful theaters, the one-hour special will feature [the] Emmy Award winner ... ringing in the season with musical performances of beloved Christmas classics."

Backed by an 18-piece band, Hannah also welcomes to the stage the English National Opera, the London Gay Men's Chorus, and The Fabulous Lounge Swingers. "Along the way, Hannah shares her personal journey to this magical moment with anecdotes and memories about her own holiday experiences," Apple continues.

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas debuts November 22.

The live soundtrack featuring every musical highlight from the special is available for pre-save, and will be available on all music streaming platforms via Platoon on that same day.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.