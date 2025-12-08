Leonardo DiCaprio is 2025 Time Entertainer of the Year

Leonardo DiCaprio on the cover of TIME Entertainer of the Year. (Photograph by Geordie Wood for TIME, @geordiewood)

Leonardo DiCaprio has been named the 2025 Time Entertainer of the Year.

The actor, who has been a screen icon for decades, was chosen not just because of the beloved films he has starred in — Titanic, The Wolf of Wall Street and 2025's One Battle After Another, to name a few— but because he has figured out how to continue having cultural moments that have sustained his entire career, Time wrote.

DiCaprio spoke about maintaining his private life while also being a public figure in a cover story tied to the honor.

"It’s been a balance I’ve been managing my whole adult life and still I’m not an expert," he told the outlet. "I think my simple philosophy is only get out there and do something when you have something to say, or you have something to show for it. Otherwise, just disappear as much as you possibly can."

He also shared his thoughts on the role artificial intelligence might play in the future of movies.

"It could be an enhancement tool for a young filmmaker to do something we’ve never seen before," DiCaprio said, before adding, "I think anything that is going to be authentically thought of as art has to come from the human being."

The actor also spoke on what he remembers about working with the late Diane Keaton in the film Marvin's Room.

“She had the most incredible laugh," DiCaprio said. "It would echo through the entire set, and she made you feel like the funniest person in the world. I mean, burst-out-loud laughing. I’ll never forget it. I kind of lived to make her laugh every day on set, because it was so infectious. She was incredible.”

