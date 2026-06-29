Lauryn Hill accepts BET Living Legend Award

Lauryn Hill performs onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Lauryn Hill was honored with the Living Legend Award at the 2026 BET Awards. with her children in the audience, she said, “I fight for y’all,” Hill said. “And fighting for y’all is me fighting for myself, it’s me fighting for my children, it’s me fighting for my community.” She also encouraged artists to embrace their gifts and remain true to their purpose.

She also surprised the audience with an impromptu performance of her 1998 classic “Ex-Factor” after accepting the Living Legend Icon Award before closing the show with “Everything Is Everything.”

The Living Legend Icon Award recognizes pioneers whose work has remained culturally essential across generations.