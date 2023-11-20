Last suppers: CBS announces 'Blue Bloods' will conclude with 14th season

On Monday, CBS announced that its top-rated cop drama Blue Bloods will officially turn in its badge at the end of the upcoming 14th season.

The network says the final season of the Tom Selleck-topped series will be broken into two parts: the first will begin on Friday, February 16, and finish in fall 2024.

In the announcement, Selleck, who plays NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan on the show, said, "For the past 13 years it has been an honor and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City, but also displayed the importance of family."

He added, "Working alongside these incredible actors, writers, producers, directors and crew has been a dream come true and I’m grateful to have been a part of this extraordinary group for over 275 episodes." Selleck added thanks to the network and CBS Studios "for their steadfast support and we offer heartfelt gratitude to the fans who gathered with us for dinner every Friday night."

Every episode showed the Reagan family gathering for family dinners.

Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, and David Stapf, president of CBS Studios, saluted Blue Bloods, saying in part, "It ruled Friday nights with unprecedented dominance since its premiere and established itself as a pillar of our winning lineup with an exceptionally devoted fan base."

They added, "We'll be forever grateful to the legendary Leonard Goldberg for developing this signature series and to the amazing cast led by Tom Selleck, who America embraced as family and watched as welcomed guests at the Reagan dinner table."

