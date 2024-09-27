Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix, director Todd Phillips talk 'Joker' sequel

Joker: Folie à Deux is almost here, and ahead of its premiere, the stars of the film — Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix — opened up on some of the challenges they faced while making the highly anticipated sequel.

"We were under a microscope from the very beginning, and then we bring Lady Gaga in," director Todd Phillips told Good Morning America in an interview. "But it's kind of the 'why' we do what we do, right? To take risks."

Since the news of the sequel to Phillips' 2019 Joker film was announced, audiences have been excited to see what's in store for the protagonist, Arthur Fleck (Phoenix), who, in the first film, is introduced as a failed clown and aspiring stand-up comedian in Gotham City.

He transforms into the Joker, a criminal mastermind, after several moments in the film show how he's isolated, bullied and disregarded by society. The role earned Phoenix an Academy Award for best actor in 2020.

Phoenix returns for the sequel, with Gaga joining as Harley Quinn.

"That was what really interested me in being a part of this one because I loved Arthur so much," Gaga said. "Like, who would be the love in his life?"

While on the set of the film, which incorporates renditions of iconic songs, Phoenix said, "When we first started, I did not want anything to be spontaneous," Phoenix said. "I wanted to sound as good as possible, and ... Gaga said, ‘We should do them live.’"

"I was like, 'Yeah, well, it's easy for you to say, 'cause this is what you do,'" he said, adding that Gaga made him "feel comfortable" about singing.

Gaga called Phoenix’s natural voice "more compelling than any lip-synching would ever be."

Joker: Folie à Deux arrives in theaters on Oct. 4.

