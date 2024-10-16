Kyra Sedgwick, Kevin Bacon do fun dance while "a thousand miles away" from each other

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon just proved that you can still do things as a couple even while apart.

The duo shared a fun video on Instagram on Monday, doing a social media dance trend to the viral song "Disco" by Surf Curse.

"Being a thousand miles away doesn’t mean we can’t dance together," Bacon said in the caption of the post.

Sedgwick and Bacon are never ones to shy away from sharing fun videos together.

In the past, the couple have taken part in many online trend challenges and have shared videos of themselves singing covers of songs, including "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus and "Texas Hold 'Em" by Beyoncé.

Last month, the couple celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary.

Their long-distance dance got more than 170,000 likes in just a day, as well as shout outs from fans and their famous friends, including writer-director James Gunn, who directed Bacon in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and someone who knows a little about cutting a rug, Dancing with the Stars' Julianne Hough.

