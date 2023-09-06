Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet fuel romance rumors after PDA at Beyoncé concert

Taylor Hill/Getty Images, Greg Doherty/WireImage

By Danielle Long

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were spotted packing on the PDA at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour in Los Angeles on September 4.

This marked a significant public appearance for the cosmetics mogul, 26, and the Oscar-nominated actor, 27, who had been at the center of swirling romance rumors that sparked in April.

In video snippets captured at the concert and obtained by TMZ, Kylie and Timothée could be seen striding into the grand SoFi Stadium, hand in hand with Kylie's sister, Kendall Jenner.

Neither Timothée nor Kylie have commented publicly on their relationship.

Before linking up with Timothée, Kylie was in a long-term relationship with Travis Scott, with whom she shares two adorable children, 5-year-old Stormi and 19-month-old Aire.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!