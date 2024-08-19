Kirsten Dunst brings it on at anniversary screening party

Oscar-nominated actress Kirsten Dunst has come a long way since playing chipper cheerleader Torrance Shipman in 2000's hit Bring it On, but on Sunday evening she showed she can still bring it.

The actress surprised fans at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery during a Kirsten Dunst Sleepover Party at the venue. It was Cinespia's 25th anniversary celebration of both Bring It On and The Virgin Suicides.

The Wrap says Dunst emerged to cheers, then did some cheering of her own, reciting her line from the beginning of Bring It On: "I'm T-t-Torrance, your captain, Torrance!" She added a "Let's go Toros!" for good measure.

The trade says Dunst expressed she was "overwhelmed" by the event, calling it "the craziest thing I've ever witnessed in my life."

She added, "My friends and family are here, I'm going to watch with you guys. I haven't seen any of these movies since I was a teen myself, with an audience. I'm so honored."

Dunst has two young sons with her husband, Jesse Plemons.

