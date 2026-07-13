Kinsley Wilson steps down as co-Miss Spelman after scoring controversy

Spleman College says it was a scoring error...that forced Kinsley Wilson to share her title, but was it really? And after all of the controversy, the Spelman senior says cyberbullying was part of the reason she walked away from a shared title.

“To spend my senior year sharing a title born out of unresolved conflict, navigating an arrangement with no clear footing, representing an institution under a cloud that has not yet lifted, that is not service. That is survival.”

Spelman owes this young lady a public apology