'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' reigns at the box office with $56.5 million opening weekend

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes earned an estimated $56.5 million at the domestic box office in its opening weekend. The fourth installment of the rebooted franchise, directed by Wes Ball and starring Kevin Durand, Owen Teague and Freya Allen, took in an estimated $72.5 million overseas, for a global haul of $129 million.

Last week's No. 1 film, The Fall Guy, dropped to second place this time, grabbing an estimated $13.7 million in its second week of release. The film, starring Ryan Gosling, has earned $103 million globally.

Challengers, the romantic sports drama starring Zendaya, took third place, delivering an estimated $4.7 million at the North American box office in its third week of release. It's three-week tally now stands at $38 million domestically and $68.7 million worldwide.

Fourth place went to the horror flick Tarot, collecting an estimated $3.5 million in its second week of release, bringing its North American box office total to $12 million and $20.2 million globally.

Rounding out the top five was Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which added an estimated $2.5 million at the domestic box office for a total of $191.8 million and $558.7 million worldwide.

