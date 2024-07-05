Kevin Bacon learns being famous doesn't "suck"

With the whole "six degrees" thing, pretty much everybody can recognize — or is actually linked to — Kevin Bacon, so he decided to change that with a little social experiment, he tells Vanity Fair.

The results of the experiment were pretty much a no-brainer: being famous is cool.

"I'm not complaining, but I have a face that's pretty recognizable," the Footloose icon told the magazine.

"Putting my hat and glasses on is only going to work to a certain extent," he added. He said he underwent a glow-down, with a makeup expert changing his looks with a prosthetic nose, glasses and fake teeth, before emerging incognito at the outdoor Los Angeles shopping mall The Grove.

"Nobody recognized me. People were kind of pushing past me, not being nice. Nobody said, 'I love you,'" Bacon recalled.

"I had to wait in line to, I don’t know, buy a f****** coffee or whatever. I was like, 'This sucks. I want to go back to being famous,'" he lamented.

Speaking of the just-dropped Netflix film Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F and the new horror flick MaXXXine, Bacon said, "I honestly feel very grateful for where I happen to be. That I can have two totally different movies coming out within a couple of days of each other, and completely different roles. The fact they would both come my way is the thing that I feel the most gratitude for. I've fought really long and hard for it."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.