Kerry Condon joins cast of Netflix's 'The God of the Woods' adaptation

Kerry Condon is heading into the woods with Maya Hawke.

The Oscar-nominated actress is set to star opposite Hawke in Netflix's adaptation of Liz Moore's bestselling 2024 novel The God of the Woods.

As previously announced, Hawke will play Judy Luptack, an investigator working to solve the disappearance of a 13-year-old girl from her family’s upstate New York summer camp. Condon will play Alice Van Laar, the teen’s mother who’s been hardened by grief and past trauma.

The multigenerational drama series will explore how the girl’s disappearance may be connected to an earlier family tragedy. “As the past and present collide, the Van Laars’ wealth and influence unravel, revealing the damaging consequences of privilege and the abuse of power,” the description from Netflix reads.

Liz Moore and Liz Hannah will serve as co-showrunners, writers and executive producers.

"We love making TV and can't wait to bring The God of the Woods to life with our partners at Sony and Netflix," Moore and Hannah tell Netflix. "We hope everyone falls in love (and hate) with these characters as much as we have."

A release date has not yet been announced.

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