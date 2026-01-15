Kemp announces rebate for 4th straight year

During his final State of the State address, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that Georgians will receive another tax rebate. The rebate proposal will have to be introduced as a bill, approved by both the House and Senate and then signed into law by Kemp.

Single tax filers will receive $250 and married couples will receive $500. This will be the fourth year in a row he’s done this. To be eligible, in the past, people had to be a full-year resident, along with filing a timely Georgia individual income tax return for the last two tax years.

Kemp said, “With this rebate, my administration and this General Assembly will have returned over $7.5 billion dollars in surplus revenue to the taxpayers of our state over the last four years.”