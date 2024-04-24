Keke Palmer announces the "next chapter" in her life with new 'Master of Me' ﻿book

Keke Palmer has turned a page in her life and will be inviting people to do the same with her forthcoming book, Master of Me.

"This book means growth to me. It signifies the next chapter of my life," she tells People.

"It imparts the wisdom I've learned with the earnesty [sic] of knowing that I'm still changing," she says of the opus, which will debut from Flatiron Books on November 19.

It is Palmer's follow-up to her 2017 book, I Don't Belong to You: Quiet the Noise and Find Your Voice.

"I am looking forward to having this book out in the world because I know we are all dealing with the same things," Palmer tells the magazine. "We are all trying to love ourselves and learn ourselves."

She adds, "This book is my honest revelations of how I'm staying afloat and my hope and desire is to not even necessarily 'help' readers but to share with them." Keke says, "Sometimes we all feel alone but we aren't. And even those of us who seem to be doing well still struggle."

The book will explore the "Serious" singer, Nope star and Emmy-winning Password host's relationships and motherhood, as well as how she is moving forward with her career.



