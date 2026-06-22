Keanu Reeves in talks to star in Lego live-action, animation hybrid movie

Keanu Reeves attends the 78th annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 8, 2025, in New York City. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Keanu Reeves is looking to enter the world of Lego.

The actor is in negotiations to star in a live-action and animation hybrid Lego film, ABC Audio has learned. His Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley will direct him in this new film for Universal Pictures based on the popular toy franchise.

Universal Pictures had no comment when reached by ABC Audio.

While plot details are being kept under blocks, the film is said to combine animation and live-action. Jill Wilfert and Ryan Christians are set to produce it through The Lego Group.

Universal landed the rights to Lego in 2020. Several Lego films, including 2014's The Lego Movie and 2017's The Lego Batman Movie, were released through Warner Bros. Pictures and remain part of that studio's library.

Reeves voices the Toy Story character Duke Caboom, who first appeared in Cooley's 2019 sequel Toy Story 4. The actor reprised the role in the franchise's fifth film, which is currently in theaters after its June 19 debut.

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