What You Need to Know: Kanye West

By Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Kanye West is staying busy before his appearance on "Saturday Night Live."

West posted a video Saturday morning on Twitter of a man who said his name is Nino Blu. He said he recently became homeless. Blu did an impromptu performance for West, who was impressed and said Blu had good energy.

Note: Viewer discretion advised

West invited Blu into the studio to record. Blu said he felt blessed by the opportunity West offered him.

Late Saturday morning, West posted the following on Twitter: "The being formally known as Kanye West I am YE."