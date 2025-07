FILE - Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the LA Premiere of "The Four: Battle For Stardom" at the CBS Radford Studio Center, May 30, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

JUST IN: CNN reports, Jurors in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal criminal trial said they have reached a verdict on four of the five counts, but they can not reach a verdict on Count 1, which is racketeering conspiracy.

Diddy is facing life in prison. His mother and sister just returned to the courtroom where he is surrounded by his attorneys.