Julie Bowen hyping newly single Sofia Vergara after Joe Manganiello split

L-R: Vergara and Bowen in 2017 -- Todd Williamson/Getty Images

By Stephen Iervolino

Julie Bowen is hyping up Sofia Vergara after her Modern Family co-star announced she's splitting from her husband since 2015, Joe Manganiello.

Truth told, Vergara didn't need much help putting herself back out there, thanks to a set of swimsuit pictures posted on Insta from sunny Ravello, Italy.

That said, to a shot showing Vergara in a sexy blue leopard-pattern one-piece, Bowen trumpeted about her 51-year-old pal, "This is what single and [fire emoji] looks like!!!" followed by a series of hearts.

Bowen's comment got nearly 4,800 likes and dozens of comments, including one that read, "LOVE a supportive homegirl! You’re a real one."

Incidentally, Julie, 53, split from her husband of 13 years, Scott Phillips, in 2018. In 2022, she told former Modern Family co-star and guest host Adam Devine in an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she's "retired" from dating — but would consider coming out of retirement for Harry Styles. "Hail Yeyah," she enthused.

