Josh Brolin opens up about sobriety journey: 'I have more fun'

Actor Josh Brolin is opening up about his sobriety after cutting out alcohol over a decade ago.

The Dune: Part Two actor discussed maintaining his sobriety and life events that led him to become sober in a recent interview with British paper The Times published on Saturday.

"I was born to drink. I was birthed to drink. My mother drank exactly like I did, and I was raised to be a man and drink like the male equivalent of my mother," writes Brolin in an excerpt of his new memoir, From Under the Truck, obtained by The Times.

Brolin told The Times he had decided to commit himself to sobriety after visiting his grandmother on her deathbed when he was intoxicated in 2013.

"I knew that was going to be the last time I drank," said Brolin, who entered rehab, according to The Times interview.

Brolin, who is 56, said aging has made being sober all the more easy.

"I like getting older. It's like a great excuse to finally go, 'OK, just mellow out, you don't need to constantly spin,'" he said.

In reflecting on his sobriety, Brolin shared that he has enjoyed staying away from drinking.

"I love being sober. I have more fun," he said. "There's nothing that I go through that I am absolutely certain wouldn't be worse if I was drinking."

