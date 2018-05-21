Now Playing
Posted: May 21, 2018

Join us for free movies & a block party 

KISS @ The Movies is back! Join us for free family movies and a block party at parks all over the Atlanta area.

The block party starts at 7:30pm and the movies start at dusk.

Date Park Movie
June 1 Amphitheater at Riverdale Town Center 7210 Church St, Riverdale 30274 Black Panther
June 23 Ronald Bridges Park 5285 Lakeside Dr, Union City 30291 Justice League
July 14 Stockbridge City Hall 4640 N Henry Blvd, Stockbridge 30281 Coco
August 18 Lithonia Park 2501 Park Dr, Lithonia 30058 Spider-Man: Homecoming

KISS @ THE MOVIES is Presented By:






KISS 104.1 would like to thank our sponsors:





Metro PCS

