Johnny Depp sports new look for his Hollywood return in 'Day Drinker'

Johnny Depp is sporting a whole new look in the first image for his upcoming film, Day Drinker.
The film, directed by Snow White helmer Marc Webb, reunites Depp with frequent screen partner Penelope Cruz. According to the synopsis, Madelyn Cline plays a private-yacht bartender who encounters Depp's "mysterious onboard guest." Cruz plays a criminal figure they both become entangled with.
Depp and Cruz have previously worked together on the films Blow, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and Murder on the Orient Express.
Day Drinker marks Depp's first major role in a Hollywood production following his highly publicized defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard in 2022.
