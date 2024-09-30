'John Wick' back in theaters for special 10th anniversary event

It's hard to believe, but Keanu Reeves first unretired as seemingly unstoppable hitman John Wick nearly 10 years ago -- Oct. 13, 2014, to be precise -- and now Lionsgate is getting ready to celebrate.

Fans who had previously signed up for text alerts about the John Wick franchise were keyed in on Monday to 10th anniversary screenings of the original film, taking place Nov. 3 and Nov. 6, via Fathom Events.

For those in attendance, there will also be a special look at Ballerina, the spin-off starring Ana de Armas that features an appearance by Baba Yaga.

Check out at all the details here.

Don't forget to close your eyes for that puppy scene.

