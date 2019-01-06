John Legend Doesn't Care About 'Protecting' R. Kelly The 40-year-old singer appears in the new six-part documentary series, 'Surviving R. Kelly,' which explores the sexual misconduct allegations against the R&B artist. Legend took to Twitter to explain and to speak out on "behalf of the survivors." John Legend, via Twitter Legend is one of the only celebrities who agreed to be a part of the documentary. Dream Hampton, the show's producer, found it "incredibly difficult" to get stars to come forward.

By Maria Pasquini

People

As the revelations from Lifetime’s shocking R. Kelly documentary continue to pile up, many musicians — some of whom have worked with the singer in the past — are stepping forward to publicly denounce him.

“There is NO excuse,” wrote singer Ne-Yo, who was an opening artist on Kelly’s 2007 tour before being dropped after a week.

“Music is important. It really is. But it’s not more important than protecting our children, protecting our little girls. PERIOD. #IHaveADaughter #TF!?? #MUTERKELLY,” he added alongside a picture of the words “MuteRKelly” against a black background.”

Rapper Meek Mill also added that after watching the documentary, “I’m not feeling R.”

“It’s so much filthy s— going on in this industry nobody will ever really speak on the wild s— because most of them could have docs like this or even worst done about them!” he added.

R&B singer Tank went on to share a lengthy post in which he admitted that while he, like many, had “been inspired” by Kelly, the documentary made him “sick to my stomach.”

“A lot of artists, song writers, producers, record execs, etc are very confused as to how to respond to what they’ve seen and heard,” he wrote. “We’ve all been inspired by this man. We’ve all been witnesses to his musical genius. We have shaped and molded talent we sign after his musical image. We’ve invested so much of ourselves into this man that it’s hard for us to let go. I no longer have that issue.”

“I whole heartedly (sic) apologize for not coming to this realization sooner,” he wrote, adding, “There has to be a line drawn. Enough has to be enough at some point. Who are we saying is worth protecting if we let this continue? I choose the lives of these young black girls!”

To know that many men I’ve known throughout my career (women too, no doubt, but overwhelmingly more men 🤷‍♀️) worked so closely with R. Kelly and KNEW and in some cases SAW the abuse going on + told stories about this stuff in studio sessions like it was funny... — JoJo. (@iamjojo) January 5, 2019

“Surviving R. Kelly,”which concluded Saturday, features wide-ranging interviews with Kelly’s family members, former friends and colleagues, but most notably, women who claim that for decades the hit-making singer and producer used his power and influence to sexually and physically abuse women and young girls.

Representatives for Kelly, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, responded “no comment” to People’s request for a response to the allegations made in “Surviving R. Kelly” and interviews with alleged victim.

In 2002, Kelly was indicted after a video surfaced allegedly showing a man engaged in sex acts with a woman who some witnesses testified was 14 at the time of the recording.

Both Kelly and the woman denied that the video was of them, and Kelly was never charged with assault. In 2008, Kelly was found not guilty on 21 counts of child pornography.

John Legend — who is one of the only stars speaking out in the six-part docuseries on Lifetime — used Twitter ahead of the program’s debut Thursday to respond to fans who labeled him as brave for criticizing the “Ignition” singer.

“To everyone telling me how courageous I am for appearing in the doc, it didn’t feel risky at all,” Legend wrote. “I believe these women and don’t give a f— about protecting a serial child rapist. Easy decision.”

During an interview for the documentary, the “All of Me” singer said, “R. Kelly has brought so much pain to so many people,” and in the series’ last episode, Legend adds, “Time’s up for R. Kelly.”

Praising the EGOT-winning star for his participation, the film’s executive producer, Dream Hampton, told Shadow and Act that after reaching out to dozens of music stars and Kelly’s former collaborators, “Most people don’t want to touch it.”

However, Questlove, whom the executive producer named as having turned down participating in the documentary, went on to write in a since-deleted tweet that his decision didn’t have to do with any ambivalence toward denouncing Kelly.

“I always thought Kels was trash. My reason for declining the RKelly docu that I support 10000000 percent is I didn’t wanna be in the ‘good times’ portion of the doc, like stanning for his ‘genius,’ ” Questlove wrote on Twitter, according to Vibe.

Chance the Rapper, who collaborated with Kelly on the 2015 song “Somewhere in Paradise,” also makes a brief appearance in the documentary, voicing regret for working with the singer.

“We’re programmed to really be hypersensitive to black male oppression. It’s just prevalent in all media and when you see (N word) getting beat up by the police, it’s men,” Chance said in a clip from the documentary, which he posted to his Twitter account.

In a separate post, Chance went on to share that a line from the end of the clip — in which he says “maybe I didn’t care because I didn’t value the accusers’ stories because they were black women” — was “taken out of context.”

According to TMZ, his full quote was as follows: “We’re programmed to really be hypersensitive to black male oppression, but black women are exponentially (a) higher oppressed and violated group of people just in comparison to the whole world. Maybe I didn’t care because I didn’t value the accusers’ stories because they were black women.”