Jerry Bruckheimer says 'Crimson Tide' sequel is in the works

Jerry Bruckheimer pulled up to the Rich Eisen show Monday with a few cinema secrets to reveal.

The legendary producer opened up about some classic movies he'd like to see rebirthed, like Gone in 60 Seconds and the 1995 Oscar-nominated Crimson Tide.

"We have a really good director and writer talking to the Navy right now about what's going on under the water," Bruckheimer said of Crimson Tide. When asked about a potential cast, Bruckheimer said he's "not yet" sure who they'd include in the sequel but they'd of course look to tap original star Denzel Washington.

"If we give him a good script I think he'd do it," the producer said.

Crimson Tide follows Washington's Executive Officer Ron Hunter and his boss/adversary, Commanding Officer Frank Ramsey (Gene Hackman), who clash over authority and decision-making related to launching missiles. The movie opened at #1 in the U.S. in May 1995 and grossed over $150 million worldwide.

Referring to a pivotal scene in the movie where Hackman and Washington have an intense verbal face-off, Bruckheimer described the duo's work ethic: "The way Gene worked is he would sit with this wife over the weekend and memorize the whole week's pages. When he showed up on the set, he didn't like improv because he had it all memorized. He just dove into it, and Denzel dove into it. Both of them really went at it."

Eisen reiterated, "So, that's possible for a remake as well," to which Bruckheimer confirmed, "Yep."

Bruckheimer's latest film, F1: The Movie starring Brad Pitt, is in theaters.

