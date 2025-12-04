Jenny Han says she just finished writing 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' film

Lola Tung and Christopher Briney pose at 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' season 3 premiere in Paris, France, as they announce the upcoming film that will continue the series. (Anthony Ghnassia)

We'll always have summer, but we won't have The Summer I Turned Pretty film anytime soon.

Jenny Han shared an update on the upcoming film that will continue the story of the popular romance series, which ended its three-season run in September. The author and series showrunner revealed during The Wrap's 2025 Power Women Summit that she recently finished writing the film's screenplay.

“[I] just wrote it," Han said. "We have not filmed anything yet."

Certain fans of the show theorized that the film would premiere before the end of 2025, but Han has cleared up those rumors.

“I know that everyone was hoping that it was coming out this Christmas," she said, "but unfortunately, not happening, not possible."

Han then reminded the audience that post production on The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 ended one month before it debuted on Prime Video, noting there wasn't time to film a movie.

“The show came out in July,” Han said. “So it was really up to the last minute on the show, so that we wouldn’t have had time to film the whole movie.”

Han is set to direct the upcoming film, which she co-wrote with Sarah Kucserka. While story details are being kept under wraps, Han did give a tease of what the plot may include in a statement shared the day of the film's announcement.

“There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due," Han said. "I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.