Jeffrey Wright reprising 'The Last of Us' video game role in HBO's series

Oscar-nominated American Fiction actor Jeffrey Wright has joined HBO's The Last of Us in a role he's already quite familiar with.

Wright played Isaac, a former Marine who became a leader in the Washington Liberation Front resistance group in the sequel to the post-apocalyptic video game on which the hit show is based — and that's who he'll be playing opposite Pedro Pascal's Joel and Bella Ramsey's Ellie in the drama, ABC Audio has confirmed.

HBO describes the character as "the quietly powerful leader of a large militia group who sought liberty but instead has become mired in an endless war against a surprisingly resourceful enemy."

The second season of the show will also feature Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Spencer Lord as Owen and Danny Ramirez as Manny, with Schitt's Creek Emmy winner Catherine O'Hara also guesting.

The show returns in 2025.

