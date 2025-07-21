Jason Sudeikis is back in 'Ted Lasso' season 4 first look

Cameras have started rolling on Ted Lasso season 4.

The upcoming fourth season of Ted Lasso has started filming in Kansas City, Missouri. Apple CEO Tim Cook made the announcement in a post shared to social media on Monday.

"From biscuits to BBQ: Ted Lasso Season 4 kicks off production in Kansas City!" Cook wrote in his post.

He also shared a first-look image of the Ted Lasso cast seated in a booth at a diner.

Jason Sudeikis is back as the titular coach in the first-look photo. He's joined by Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple and Jeremy Swift.

Brett Goldstein and Brendan Hunt are also set to return for season 4.

Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Aisling Sharkey and Abbie Hern join as new cast members for the upcoming season.

According to its official logline, season 4 finds Ted returning to Richmond, where he takes on "his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team."

Apple renewed Ted Lasso for a fourth season back in March. At the time, Sudeikis teased what is to come in the new batch of episodes.

“As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap,’” Sudeikis said in a press release, “in season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”

