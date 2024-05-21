Jason Momoa makes it Instagram official with girlfriend Adria Arjona

Jason Momoa and his girlfriend Adria Arjona are Instagram official!

The Aquaman star confirmed the relationship in a post about his recent trip to Japan in which he referred to the 32-year-old actress as "Mi amor."

"Japan, you are a dream come true you blew my mind. we're so thankful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new friends and old friends, sharing another amazing adventure with mi amor," Momoa, 44, captioned a series of photos, some of which included Arjona. "ON THE ROAM motorcycles and mayhem. All my aloha j."

Momoa and Arjona, who starred alongside each other in the 2021 film Sweet Girl, have been mum about their relationship.

Momoa and Lisa Bonet ended their seven-year marriage in January. they share two children -- Lola, 16, and Nakoa Wolf, 15.

