Jared Leto, light cycles appear in 'Tron: Ares' trailer: Watch here

A new glimpse of the third Tron movie is officially out.

Tron: Ares received an official trailer on Saturday, featuring the iconic Tron light cycles, Jared Leto, Greta Lee and more.

The trailer opens with a high-speed police chase, where law enforcement is after two figures on the light cycle motorcycles, first seen in the 1982 original Tron movie.

"I'm looking for something. Something I do not understand," says a voiceover.

Next, Greta Lee is seen sprinting full speed down a city street looking concerned before combat breaks out via a futuristic-looking car, planes and weaponry, including another Tron classic, the massive recognizer.

Finally, Leto is seen at the end of the trailer peering upward as Tron franchise star Jeff Bridges' voice can be heard in a voiceover, saying "Ready? Cause there's no going back."

"TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings," according to a synopsis for the film.

The film is directed by Joachim Rønning and also stars Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan and Gillian Anderson.

The first Tron movie starred Bridges as Kevin Flynn, a computer engineer who accidentally enters a digital world and fight villains there to escape. Tron: Ares follows the 2010 sequel, Tron: Legacy, which also starred Bridges, as well as Garrett Hedlund, Olivia Wilde and Michael Sheen.

Featuring original music from Nine Inch Nails, Tron: Ares hits theaters Oct. 10 from Disney, parent company of ABC News.

