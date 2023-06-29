Jamie Foxx reportedly "still not himself" after medical "complication"

Months after his mysterious "medical complication" derailed the production of his Netflix film Back in Action, questions are still swirling around the condition of Oscar winner Jamie Foxx.

A source tells People, "He is getting the best care and working hard to recover right now, but he is still not himself."

No official word has emerged as to what exactly led to Foxx's hospitalization.

His They Cloned Tyrone co-star John Boyega seemed to be as in the dark as everyone else. He spoke with People at the Hollywood premiere of the Netflix sci-fi mystery comedy on Tuesday evening, at which Foxx was a no-show.

"He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro," the Star Wars star said. "He's doing well. And then, you know, we're just giving him the privacy, and we can't wait for his return."

Boyega added, "I gave him the well wishes directly. I gave him all the well-wishes. So I'm just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here." He then personally addressed Foxx, saying, "So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro."

People also spoke with Tyrone co-producer Datari Turner at the event, who added Foxx is, "doing amazing. I promise you. Doing really, really good."

He added, "He's in really, really good shape and spirits. And he'll be back on the screen. He'll be back to work very soon."

On May 3, Foxx purportedly posted to his Instagram, with a message reading, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."

On May 12, his 29-year-old daughter Corinne clapped back at reports Foxx was in far worse shape than she initially led on, saying in an Instagram Story, "Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating."

