"It's a family, forever": Jennifer Aniston reflects on 'Friends' 30 years later

In a chat with Abbott Elementary Emmy winner Quinta Brunson as part of Variety's continuing "Actors on Actors" series, Jennifer Aniston appeared to get emotional when talking about Friends.

Brunson, who called Aniston her "comedy queen," said, "I just want you to know, I learned about the beauty of an ensemble through watching Friends."

"Well, you just gave me goose bumps," replied Aniston, now the star and co-executive producer of Apple TV+'s The Morning Show.

Brunson also asked about Friends' longevity. "It's so strange to even think that it's 30 years old. Because I remember the day that it was going to premiere on television, on NBC," Aniston recalled.

"Matthew Perry and I were having lunch somewhere, and we knew Lisa [Kudrow] was getting her hair colored. So we ran into the hair salon, and I snuck up ... and just started washing her hair," she recalled with a laugh.

"But the excitement we had, it feels like yesterday."

Getting a little choked up, Aniston added, "The fact that it's had this long, wonderful life and it still means a lot to people is one of the greatest gifts I think all five of us — all six of us — we never could imagine. And we see each other. I talked on FaceTime with Court [Courteney Cox] last night for an hour, and Lisa and the boys, and we just have a really — it's a family, forever."

Aniston also volunteered herself as a potential guest star on Brunson's hit ABC show, joking "if Bradley Cooper could do it," she would, too. "If you find a moment on Abbott [for me] I'd love to come play with you," she said, earning an enthusiastic "OK!" from Quinta.

