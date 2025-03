Lewis was beaten on the bridge as he marched for voting rights in 1965 in what has come to be known as Bloody Sunday. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

Today, marks the 60th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday. On March 7, 1965, 25-year-old John Lewis and fellow Civil Rights leader Hosea Williams stood alongside 600 other marchers at the end of the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama as part of the fight for voting rights.

State troopers ordered the group to disperse. Williams asked to speak with the officers, and shortly thereafter, they were attacked.

John Lewis, who suffered a skull fracture, was one of almost 60 people treated for injuries.