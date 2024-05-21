"It really changed the whole thing": Guy Fieri talks 30-pound weight loss

He may be famous for showing off some massive portions in his long running Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, but Guy Fieri has been cutting back -- and cut weight as a result.

The self-appointed Mayor of Flavortown tells Men's Health he's now 30 pounds lighter, a journey he began during the COVID-19 pandemic with the help of personal trainer Scott Butler.

Guy credits Butler's intense workout routine inspired by military training as well as a change in the chef's diet.

"Once I started getting more serious about that, the quantity of food I was eating, and exercise, it really changed the whole thing," Fieri told the outlet about his intermittent fasting diet. "It wasn't as gnarly as you might think," adding, "I'm not a big breakfast fan."

Butler put him through a combination of fitness regimes including rucking and high-intensity interval training, as well as a daily cold plunge and getting into a sauna.

Rucking involves walking or running while carrying a backpack of weights or a weighted vest. Fieri said he rucks the hills near his house a few times a week.

A clinical trial published by the National Library of Medicine also found that participants who wore weighted vests for eight hours a day for three weeks without doing any physical activities experienced some weight loss compared to those who didn't wear the vests.

Like any other fitness routine or diet, it's best to consult with your physician or physical therapist before using a weighted vest.

