Is Todd squatting or did Kandi politely moved him into the guesthouse without him knowing

Kandi Burrus announced last month that she was splitting from husband Todd Tucker after 11 years of marriage. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Kandi Burruss’ husband was ‘talking to other women behind her back’ prior to divorce filing

She says he’s staying there rent free. Todd’s response...a video of him listening to stay scheming.

According to new court docs, Kandi is accusing of not contributing financially to the home and the care of their kids. The fight for custody is heating up as well with Todd requesting temporary primary custody since Kandi is working so much.

Kandi admits she’s been in New York working on Broadway where she’ll remain until March. However, she says despite her work schedule, she comes home regularly to see their kids.

In her filing, Kandi claims Todd basically isn’t paying for squat. Saying he hasn’t helped her out with tuition, fees, or school supplies, birthday parties...nothing. She wants the judge to order Todd to pay child support and share in the expenses for the kids.

She’s also wants the judge to lay out a parenting arrangement for both.