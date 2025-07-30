Is Atlanta Broken? Is the black mecca turning into a warzone?

Mass shooting Edgewood Ave Atlanta
By Toni & Tony in the Morning

The gun violence is out of control. From July 24th to July 28th, 2025, Atlanta Police reported 14 shootings leaving 37 people shot and two dead.

One person was killed and 11 people were shot during the mass shooting on Edgewood Avenue.

The other mass shooting at Empire Park, resulted with six people shot and one fatality.

During a press conference, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said, “The city has seen a steady year-to-year decline in shootings and homicides. This weekend, that changed,” referencing a recent rise in gun violence despite an overall downward trend this year.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, homicides were down 33% year-over-year as of July 19.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta’s Best R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!