Is Atlanta Broken? Is the black mecca turning into a warzone?

The gun violence is out of control. From July 24th to July 28th, 2025, Atlanta Police reported 14 shootings leaving 37 people shot and two dead.

One person was killed and 11 people were shot during the mass shooting on Edgewood Avenue.

The other mass shooting at Empire Park, resulted with six people shot and one fatality.

During a press conference, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said, “The city has seen a steady year-to-year decline in shootings and homicides. This weekend, that changed,” referencing a recent rise in gun violence despite an overall downward trend this year.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, homicides were down 33% year-over-year as of July 19.