Iran vows retaliation after U.S. bombs nuclear sites

Iran
By Toni & Tony in the Morning

The United States officially entered the Israeli-Iran conflict last night after bombing three nuclear facilities in Iran: Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan.

But how effective were the strikes? The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) confirmed the attacks, but insisted its nuclear program would not be stopped. Multiple Iranian officials say they moved everything months ago.

Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin was asked why Russia hasn’t assisted Iran and he emphasized that Russia’s strategic partnership with Iran excludes defense obligations. During a separate forum he also explained that Israel is almost a Russian speaking country at this point. There are millions of Russians living in Israel and they have taken that into account.

Trump’s attack on Iran was unconstitutional and has led to calls for his impeachment.

