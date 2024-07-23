Innovative Atlanta hip-hop artist Domani Harris releases new EP ‘P.O. Box’

ATLANTA, Ga. - Innovative young Atlanta hip-hop artist Domani Harris released his new EP “P.O. Box” on all streaming platforms recently and is excited for fans to listen to what he has been working on.

The four-track EP is a part of his love letter series and includes the songs “It’s Me,” “I Know It” featuring Skilla Baby, “Forever Lasting” featuring DC Young Fly, and Seddy Hendrix and “Sneak Remix.” The music video for “Forever Lasting” has millions of views on YouTube.

“I was creating music and packaging it together to release it to the world,” Domani said. “A lot of music stays on the vault or in the drive, or stay in the studio. I really needed to practice not overthinking and just release it.”

Domani said the concept of calling his EP “P.O. Box” was inspire by some of the people he met around the world who sent him gifts and a relation to his previously released EP’s. Domani said some of his fans have given him bracelets, necklaces, shirts and fruit.

“As I’ve been touring, visiting different cities and meeting different people, people have have been trying to give me stuff and asked me if I have a PO Box. This is why I made one. It’s a real PO box address that is in the EP somewhere. The title relates to the last three EPs I released. They are all about the letters I’ve been sending to whoever it may be. This is about the ones the world is sending me.”

The song “Forever Lasting” has performed well on the radio and streaming platforms, earning more than 5 million streams and more than 80,000 Shazams.

“It’s always a good time working with good people. DC Young Fly is really a dope person. He’s funny, but at the same time, he’s smart. He’s extra talented. Seddy Hendrix is talented. He goes in the booth and comes up with dope ideas. Atlanta has a lot of those dope characters.”

Domani talked about his growth as a man and as a creative from the time he was practicing writing and performing his own music on the TV show “The Family Hustle” to the music he’s working on.

“The growth from a boy becoming a man and human being. I’m trying to figure out different ways to stay creative and fall in love with music all over again,” he said. “I’m working and zoomed in on what I’m doing. A lot of times, we don’t even know that we’re doing exactly what we said we wanted to do. I’m probably doing exactly what I said I wanted to do. Sometimes we don’t really see how far we’ve made it or what we’ve done until we actually sit down and look at it.”

Domani said the music on the EP fits the vibe that he wanted to create.

“Everything flowed the way I felt it should flow,” he said. “This was everyone sending messages to me and I wanted to get that vibe through the features. It’s like them sonically sending messages to me with the features.”

In 2023, he released an EP called “Before The Ink Dry” and several songs including “Hi-Ya” with rap producer Wheezy Outta Here, “I Did It,” “Man,” and “Sleep It Off.”

He has released several EPs and albums, including his album “Time Will Tell” in 2019, the album “Skydive in 2021,” “Dear Jane” and “Last Letter” EPs in 2024, and his EP “Amygdala” in 2018. He spoke about some of his fan-favorite songs including “Henny and Crystals” and how it still is a timeless record.

“I feel that “Henny’s and Crystals” is one of the ones that will live forever,” he said. “When people associate certain songs with certain feelings and moments, that’s priceless. That is a bouquet of flowers to me.”

Domani named several legendary hip-hop artists as his favorites and those who inspired him including his father T.I., Lil Wayne, J Cole, Kendrick Lamar, OutKast, UGK, and the Dungeon Family.

“I think subconsciously, there are certain songs that you hear that remind you of a certain smell or a certain feel. The radio is a big part of it. These artists are a part of my journey. Atlanta has really been leading music and creativity for a long time,” he said.

In 2018, Domani was featured on the hit song titled, “Family Connect” with his father T.I. Domani’s brother and fellow talented artist Messiah Harris produced the song.

Domani recently performed in Nashville for Blavity House Party, Chicago for the Juneteenth Festival with Common, and also performed in Washington, D.C., Virginia and other cities across the U.S.

“Aside from just making music, the best part is getting outside and being able to see the people who actually love the music and been affected by the music. Being able to get a group of people in one building and you create an indescribable energy because you all love the music. You can hear it and you can feel it.”

Domani has than 20 million streams since January 2024. In 2024, Domani also performed at Dreamville Fest, Blavity House Party and other venues across the country. He has an upcoming show in Dallas on Thursday, July 25. He also is always doing shows and popping out in Atlanta.

Fans can visit his website DomaniHarris.com and follow him on his social media platforms for more information on upcoming music, merchandise, and shows.

Domani has a special message of encouragement to his fans and to anyone chasing after their dreams in life.

“Say what you’re trying to do. A lot of times we like to say what makes us comfortable,” he said. “You’ve got to say what you want and understand that it’s up to you to do what it takes to get what you want. Say what you want to do in life and say what you’re not willing to settle for.”